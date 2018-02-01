Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Encyclopedia on 2018 FIFA World Cup to come out in mid-April

Sport
February 01, 18:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An illustrated compendium dedicated to the upcoming world football championship, which will take place in Russia this summer, is set to be released on April 15

© Sergei Savostyanov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. An illustrated compendium dedicated to the upcoming world football championship, which will take place in Russia this summer, is set to be released on April 15, Editor-in-Chief of Eksmo Non-Fiction Yevgeny Kapyev told TASS on Thursday.

"It will be a gift edition containing a presentation of teams, favorites, players, stadiums, match schedules, statistics of previous championships and the history of FIFA," he said.

The publisher added that the book is being put together in the shortest timeframe and should be quickly updated, as it must contain the latest information.

"This edition will be the only official FIFA encyclopedia in Russia, and to be able to publish it, we purchased a separate license from the football organization. The price of the book will be 1000 rubles ($18)," Kapyev revealed.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place in Russia from June 14 to July 15, 2018. Eleven Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg and Sochi will host the championship’s matches.

