Lawyers to seek full lifting of IOC’s sanctions against 11 Russian athletes

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Lawyers of 11 Russian athletes whose appeals over charges of anti-doping rules’ violations in Sochi were partially upheld by the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday will insist that their clients should be fully exonerated.

Earlier on Thursday, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) announced its decision to uphold the appeals of 28 Russian athletes, who had been earlier banned for life by the International Olympic Committee from participating in the Olympic Games over charges of abuse of anti-doping rules at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi. The CAS also partially upheld the appeals of 11 Russian athletes, replacing a life ban from all Olympic Games with a ban on participating only in South Korea’s PyeongChang Games.

Lawyer Anna Kozmenko explained that the CAS has not motivated the decision yet. "That’s why we cannot fully understand why the other 11 athletes have not been fully vindicated." "In any case, the athletes’ guilt was not confirmed at the hearings, and it is most important that there is no link between the supplanted samples and the steps of athletes," Kozmenko told TASS.

"We continue sticking to the concept and arguments that the athletes’ guilt has not been proved even in the cases when the athletes haven’t been fully exonerated. That’s why we will continue considering further steps that we can take, we should receive the motivation part," she said.

The 11 athletes are bobsledders Aleksandr Zubkov, Alexey Voevoda, Alexander Kasyanov, Aleksei Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin, cross-country skiers Julia Ivanova, Yulia Chekaleva, Anastasia Dotsenko and ice hockey players Galina Skiba, Anna Shibanova and Inna Dyubanok.

Their results achieved at the Sochi Olympics are still annulled, their violations of anti-doping rules are confirmed, but they will only miss the upcoming Olympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang due on February 9-25.