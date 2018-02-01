Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Olympic committee chief hails CAS ‘just decision confirming athletes’ innocence’

Sport
February 01, 14:45 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On February 1, CAS satisfied the appeals of 28 Russian athletes who had been barred for life from the Olympics by a ruling from the International Olympic Committee

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Olympic committee chief Alexander Zhukov

Russian Olympic committee chief Alexander Zhukov

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) made a just decision by satisfying the appeals of 28 Russian athletes against life suspensions from the Olympic Games, said Alexander Zhukov, President of the Russian Olympic Committee.

Read also

CAS ruling to return Russian team to first place in unofficial Sochi Olympics medal tally

CAS verdict does not mean 28 acquitted Russians may go to PyeongChang — IOC

Russian athletes vindicated by CAS can compete at 2018 Olympics, attorney believes

Moscow vows to continue defending Russian athletes’ rights in courts

CAS upholds appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC ban

On Thursday, CAS satisfied the appeals of 28 Russian athletes who had been barred for life from the Olympics by a ruling from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Life bans for another 11 athletes were replaced by access to the 2018 Games. The titles earned by the exonerated athletes at the Sochi Games were restored.

"We were sure of our athletes’ innocence all along," Zhukov said. "The court of arbitration backed our guys and made a just decision by confirming their innocence. We are happy that they have gotten back their just rewards and that the charges against them have been dropped. However, we still have to thoroughly analyze the situation and look into the court’s decision."

Following the CAS’s positive ruling, the 28 athletes will be listed as participants of the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang that is scheduled for February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Rare glimpse of historic 'super blue blood moon' amazes global stargazers
2
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles go into serial production
3
US tries to stir up anti-Russian moods in its stance on jet incident — Moscow
4
Defense Ministry urges US to keep recon planes away from Russia or agree on flight rules
5
General Ratko Mladic may die shortly, says his lawyer
6
Presidential race narrows down to eight candidates during registration stage
7
Russia builds two radars for Space Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама