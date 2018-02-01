Russian Politics & Diplomacy
CAS verdict does not mean 28 acquitted Russians may go to PyeongChang — IOC

Sport
February 01, 13:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

CAS on Thursday fully upheld appeals of 28 Russian athletes and partially upheld another eleven

© EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration for Sport’s verdict does not mean that the 28 acquitted Russian athletes will be automatically granted access to the 2018 Winter Olympics, the International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

The CAS on Thursday fully upheld appeals filed by 28 Russian athletes and partially upheld another eleven. The IOC said that on the one hand it was satisfied by the decision, because it was confirmed that eleven Russian athletes had violated anti-doping rules, but at the same time expressed disappointment because refusal to uphold the IOC’s decisions might deal a hard blow on anti-doping efforts in the future.

Read also
CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb

CAS upholds appeals of 28 Russian athletes against IOC ban

"This may have a serious impact on the future fight against doping. Therefore, the IOC will analyze the reasoned decisions very carefully once they are available and consider consequences, including an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal. With regard to the participation of athletes from Russia at the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018, the decision of the IOC Executive Board (EB) of 5 December 2017 remains in place. It makes it clear that, since the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is suspended, Russian athletes can participate in PyeongChang only on invitation by the IOC," the statement runs. "The result of the CAS decision does not mean that athletes from the group of 28 will be invited to the Games. Not being sanctioned does not automatically confer the privilege of an invitation."

