Sports minister hopes IOC will let Russian athletes compete in PyeongChang

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS he expects that the International Olympic Committee will allow Russian athletes, whose appeals against a life ban from all Olympics have been upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), to take part in the PyeongChang Olympics.

"I expect that the International Olympic Committee will accept the CAS decision and grant them the unconditional right to take part in the upcoming Olympics," Kolobkov said.

"Over the past year they have gone through hard times. Now they want to move forward and continue doing what they enjoy most of all - to compete in a fair fight."