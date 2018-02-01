Russia guarantees security of Ukrainian journalists at 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia will guarantee the security of Ukrainian journalists, as well as that of reporters from other countries, who will be working at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Chairman of the Russia 2018 Local Organizing Committee Alexei Sorokin told TASS.

Ukraine’s Football Federation earlier revoked the accreditation quota allocated to the country’s journalists. Member of the Federation’s Executive Committee Artyom Frankov told TASS that the decision was based on security concerns. He added that Ukrainian journalists may receive accreditation to the World Cup either through FIFA or Russia as the host country.

"It is a strange position because only FIFA is tackling accreditation issues," Sorokin said. "It is impossible to ensure security in a selective manner, on ethnic or other grounds. Everyone’s security will be ensured - be it participants, fans or journalists," he added.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.

Ukraine failed to enter the tournament’s final round, ending up third in its qualification group.