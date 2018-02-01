Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia to send list of Paralympic delegation members to IPC

Sport
February 01, 3:20 UTC+3

The IPC has established a special commission to figure out whether the Russian delegation members are in line with the "exceptional eligibility measure adopted by the IPC Governing Board"

© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Paralympic Committee (RPC) will send a list of members of its delegation to the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games to the International Paralympic Committee on February 1, the RPC said in a statement published on its website.

On January 31, RPC First Vice President Pavel Rozhkov held a meeting with the IPC authorities in the German city of Bonn. The parties exchanged views on joint steps concerning Russian Para athletes’ participation in the 2018 Games as neutrals. Besides, there was a discussion of financial issues and matters related to the accreditation of Russian delegation members.

Most Paralympic athletes from Russia seek to participate in PyeongChang Games

The parties agreed that the list of Russian Para athletes and other delegation members would be sent to the IPC on February 1 after it had been approved by the RPC Executive Committee.

IPC Media and Communications Director Craig Spence noted that the meeting had proved to be fruitful, adding that it had been very important to hold such a meeting 40 days before the start of the PyeongChang Paralympic Games.

A thing to note is that the IPC has established a special commission to figure out whether the Russian delegation members are in line with the "exceptional eligibility measure adopted by the IPC Governing Board" "regarding the participation of Russian Para athletes in the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games." The commission comprises IPC Chief Executive Officer Xavier Gonzalez, Scientific and Medical Director Peter Van de Vliet, Chief of Staff Mike Peters and IPC Athletes’ Council Chair Chelsey Gotell.

On January 29, the IPC announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) "after receiving an update from the IPC Taskforce responsible for monitoring the RPC’s progress in meeting the reinstatement criteria." According to the IPC, "the Taskforce highlighted two criteria that are still outstanding: the full reinstatement of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)" and "the provision of an official response specifically and adequately addressing the findings made by Professor McLaren." As the RPC remains suspended, Russian Para athletes will compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, due on March 9-19, as neutrals.

