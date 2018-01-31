Russian Olympic Committee approves list of athletes for 2018 Games

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Olympic Committee (ROC) Executive Board has approved the list of Russian athletes and officials for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, ROC said on Wednesday after a meeting of its Executive Board.

Last week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) registered 169 Russian athletes and 189 officials for participation in the 2018 Olympics. On Tuesday, speed skater Olga Graf turned down the IOC invitation for the PyeongChang Olympics.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC admitted 169 Russian athletes to the Games. They will compete under the Olympic banner as "Olympic athletes from Russia" in the wake of the sanctions slapped against the Russian Olympic Committee. IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among who are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.