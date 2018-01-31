Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian chess grandmaster moves to 13th position in FIDE rating

Sport
January 31, 18:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has moved from the 14th to the 13th position in the rating of the World Chess Federation

Sergey Karjakin

Sergey Karjakin

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Russian chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin has moved from the 14th to the 13th position in the rating of the World Chess Federation (FIDE), according to the updated rating published at the organization’s official website.

Karjakin has 2763 points. Another Russian grandmaster, Vladimir Kramnik, has moved from the 7th to the 3rd position with 2800 points. Norway’s Magnus Carlsen (2834) tops the FIDE rating list, followed by Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (2814).

Russian Alexander Grischuk ranks 12th (2767), Peter Svidler ranks 14th (2760), Ian Nepomniachtchi, 16th (2751), and Dmitry Jakovenko holds the 21st position (2744).

China’s Hou Yifan (2654) tops the women's rating list, followed by her compatriot Ju Wenjun (2572). Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk (2571) ranks third. The best Russian female player is Alexandra Kosteniuk who holds the 4th position (2561). Kateryna Lagno (2556) ranks fifth.

