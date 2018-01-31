Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South Korean skiers head to North Korea for joint training

Sport
January 31, 8:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Relations between Seoul and Pyongyang began to thaw in the beginning of the year

© AP/Lee Jin-man

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. South Korean skiers will head to North Korea for a joint pre-Olympic training with their northern counterparts at the Masikryong Ski Resort, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

The South Korean delegation has 45 members, including support staff and journalists.

Read also

North and South Koreans to march under one flag at Olympics opening ceremony

They will arrive at the Kalma Airport in the North's eastern city of Wonsan and will travel back on February 1. On its way back, the plane will also carry several North Korean representatives who will take part in the Olympics.

The inter-Korean ski training was agreed to in talks between the two sides, but the confirmation of the exact schedule was delayed due to Seoul's consultations with Washington, which earlier announced a set of sanctions that include banning vessels and aircraft that have visited North Korea from entering the US within 180 days.

Relations between Seoul and Pyongyang began to thaw in the beginning of the year. Following several rounds of talks held in the Panmunjom settlement located in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries, the parties agreed that North Korea would send a delegation to the Winter Olympic Games scheduled to be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25. The North Korean delegation will comprise 46 members, including 22 athletes and 24 officials.

