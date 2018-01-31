Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Figure skaters, coaches sign letter to IOC chief in support of skater Bukin

Sport
January 31, 6:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian figure skater was not invited to the 2018 Olympic Games

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A total of 22 Olympic champions in figure skating from Russia and abroad, as well as prominent coaches Tatyana Tarasova and Tamara Moskvina and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva have signed a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach in support of Russian skater Ivan Bukin who was not invited to the 2018 Olympics.

Read also

IOC registers 169 Russian athletes for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

"We sincerely hope that the IOC reviews its decision regarding figure skater Ivan Bukin, whose use of doping was never proven and who has never had any relation to doping scandals or violations, but, nevertheless, was not invited to the 2018 Olympic Games," reads the letter, a copy of which was obtained by TASS.

"We are concerned by the fact that this situation does irreparable damage not only to the International Olympic Committee’s reputation, but also to the entire Olympic movement, to which we are also part," says the document, signed by many figure skating Olympic champions from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and France.

The IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among them are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov surprised it took so long to draft Washington's 'Kremlin list'
2
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russian security chief, Algeria’s president discuss bilateral cooperation
5
Russian security chief comments on US 'Kremlin List'
6
Launch of Russia’s lunar landing module scheduled for 2019
7
Russia's Rosoboronexport signs contracts to export 100,000 Kalashnikovs
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама