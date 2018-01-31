Figure skaters, coaches sign letter to IOC chief in support of skater Bukin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A total of 22 Olympic champions in figure skating from Russia and abroad, as well as prominent coaches Tatyana Tarasova and Tamara Moskvina and two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva have signed a letter to IOC President Thomas Bach in support of Russian skater Ivan Bukin who was not invited to the 2018 Olympics.

"We sincerely hope that the IOC reviews its decision regarding figure skater Ivan Bukin, whose use of doping was never proven and who has never had any relation to doping scandals or violations, but, nevertheless, was not invited to the 2018 Olympic Games," reads the letter, a copy of which was obtained by TASS.

"We are concerned by the fact that this situation does irreparable damage not only to the International Olympic Committee’s reputation, but also to the entire Olympic movement, to which we are also part," says the document, signed by many figure skating Olympic champions from Russia, Ukraine, the United States and France.

The IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among them are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.