Russia thankful to South Korea for support to its Olympic team — Russian ambassador

SEOUL, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is thankful to South Korea for its support to Russia’s athletes who will take part in the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin said on Tuesday at a meeting of the organizers of a concert dedicated to the Olympic Games that are kicking off in ten days.

The concert organized by the association of South Korean sports fans was broadcast live by the KBS television channel. Representatives from various countries participating in the Olympic Games, including Russia, were invited to the concert.

"I am very glad that such an event was organized and I am thankful for inviting representatives from the Russian embassy. We believe it indicates South Korea’s support to Russia’s Olympic team," Timonin said.

"Despite the attempts by international sports officials [to bar Russia from the Games], our athletes will come to PyeongChang to demonstrate their high professionalism and the strength and might of Russian sport. They will spare no effort to reach high results to make happy both Russian fans and those in Korea who respects Russian sport," the Russian ambassador stressed.

In his words, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to allow Russian athletes compete under the neutral flag is "unfair in respect of Russian athletes, as most of them have never used doping."

Timonin wished South Korean athletes "high results and spectacular victories" and expressed the confidence that athletes from the two countries will be able to establish good friendly relations.