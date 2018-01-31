Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia thankful to South Korea for support to its Olympic team — Russian ambassador

Sport
January 31, 1:17 UTC+3 SEOUL

In his words, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to allow Russian athletes compete under the neutral flag is "unfair"

Share
1 pages in this article

SEOUL, January 30. /TASS/. Russia is thankful to South Korea for its support to Russia’s athletes who will take part in the Olympic Games in PyeongChang, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Alexander Timonin said on Tuesday at a meeting of the organizers of a concert dedicated to the Olympic Games that are kicking off in ten days.

Read also

IOC registers 169 Russian athletes for PyeongChang 2018 Olympics

The concert organized by the association of South Korean sports fans was broadcast live by the KBS television channel. Representatives from various countries participating in the Olympic Games, including Russia, were invited to the concert.

"I am very glad that such an event was organized and I am thankful for inviting representatives from the Russian embassy. We believe it indicates South Korea’s support to Russia’s Olympic team," Timonin said.

"Despite the attempts by international sports officials [to bar Russia from the Games], our athletes will come to PyeongChang to demonstrate their high professionalism and the strength and might of Russian sport. They will spare no effort to reach high results to make happy both Russian fans and those in Korea who respects Russian sport," the Russian ambassador stressed.

In his words, the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to allow Russian athletes compete under the neutral flag is "unfair in respect of Russian athletes, as most of them have never used doping."

Timonin wished South Korean athletes "high results and spectacular victories" and expressed the confidence that athletes from the two countries will be able to establish good friendly relations.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Boardriders, Inc. Issues Statement About CEO Pierre Agnes
2
Russian PM jokes that cabinet members not on US ‘Kremlin List’ should step down
3
Gazprom vows to weather the 'Kremlin List' storm
4
Lavrov surprised it took so long to draft Washington's 'Kremlin list'
5
Russian pianist wins Grammy for instrumental performance
6
Syrian National Dialogue Congress participants adopt final statement on country's future
7
Putin emphasizes Russian military ranks high among world’s leading armies
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама