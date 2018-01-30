Kremlin blasts WADA informant’s allegations against Putin as more slander

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The claims by ex-Director of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory and WADA informant Grigory Rodchenkov that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was allegedly informed about the use of doping in Russian sports is nothing but more groundless slander, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

The publication of this slander soils the image of media outlets that use this source of information, Peskov said, commenting on Rodchenkov’s allegations against Putin he made in an interview with Germany’s ARD TV Channel.

"This is just more slander, which has neither a single shred of evidence, nor the slightest indication that it could be construed as proof, or even be a hint of what may be the truth," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Rodchenkov is currently under investigation and has been placed on a wanted list, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"He is quite a cringe-worthy individual and has run afoul of the law and suffers from serious moral instability issues and who obviously cannot be perceived as a source that would merit even the slightest amount of trust," Peskov said.

"That is why, the maniacal commitment to exploiting Rodchenkov as a contracted slanderer leaves us bewildered," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that journalists had not turned to other sources to verify Rodchenkov’s statements.

"This method of presenting materials is precisely what causes such irreparable damage to the image and reputation of media outlets because the rule of using at least several alternative opinions, several other sources of information was in no way adhered to in this case," Peskov said, commenting on the interview shown by the German TV Channel.