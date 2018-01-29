Russia’s ice hockey players are not indisputable favorites at 2018 Olympics — RIHF chief

KURGAN, January 29. /TASS/. The ice hockey team from Russia cannot be described as an indisputable favorite at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea’s PyengChang, the president of Russia’s ice hockey federation, Vladislav Tretyak, has told TASS.

Men’s ice hockey tournament will last from February 14 to 25. In the preliminary stage the team from Russia will play against Slovakia, Slovenia and the United States. National Hockey League players will be absent from the Olympics.

"Many believe that the tournament will be a pleasure trip for us. According to my own experience, though, there are no weak rivals at tournaments of that status. We cannot be described as indisputable favorites - quite a few players in our rival teams hold top positions in the Kontinental Hockey League," Tretyak said. "Canadians will be Canadians. They will be fighting tooth and claw to the last moment. They’ll leave no chance of relaxing."

At the PyeongChang Olympics Russia will play under the Olympic flag. The uniform will bear the inscription Olympic Athlete from Russia.