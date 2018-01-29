Russian Match TV sports channel to broadcast Winter Olympics opening ceremony

MOSCOW, January 29./TASS/. Russia’s Match TV sports television channel will broadcast the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, channel’s General Producer Tina Kandelaki wrote in her Twitter account on Monday.

"Match TV will show the opening ceremony for the Olympics. Watch the program schedule. We must support the Russian athletes who go there to defend the country’s honor in conditions of an unprecedented psychological pressure," she wrote.

The opening ceremony in South Korea’s PyeongChang is due on February 9. The Russian athletes, who will compete under the Olympic flag due to suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, will march at the opening ceremony. A total of 169 Russian athletes will take part in the Winter Olympic Games hosted by South Korea.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) admitted 169 Russian athletes to the Games. They will compete under the Olympic flag as "Olympic athletes from Russia" in the wake of the sanctions slapped against the Russian Olympic Committee. IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among who are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.