Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Paralympians to take part in PyeongChang Games as neutral athletes

Sport
January 29, 12:55 UTC+3

The International Paralympic Committee has prolonged the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

BONN/Germany/, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Paralympians have been allowed to compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang as neutral athletes, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement on Monday.

Read also

Russia’s parathletes don't deserve unfair decision on 2018 Paralympics — Kremlin

Russia’s Paralympic Committee to consider alternative games after IPC’s final verdict

Putin vows to defend rights of Russian Paralympic athletes at highest level

Paralympic committees of 14 nations write letter in support of Russia

From 30 to 35 Russian athletes are expected to take part in the Games.

On Monday, the IPC announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). "However, in recognition of the progress made by the RPC in improving its anti-doping activities, it will allow eligible Russian Para athletes who meet strict conditions to compete in five sports under the name Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA) at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games," it said.

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboard and wheelchair curling. "Under the sport rules for Para ice hockey, an NPA team could not be considered as Russia had missed the opportunity to qualify," it noted.

The suspension has been prolonged 

The IPC Governing Board considered the issue of restoring the RPC’s status on January 26-27 on the basis of the additional information received from the IPC Taskforce.

"The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Monday (29 January) that it is maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) […] Although the RPC remains suspended they have made significant progress and we have to recognise this," the IPC news release runs. "The two areas that continue to require attention are the reinstatement of RUSADA and the acknowledgment of the McLaren Report."

The 2018 Paralympics will be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang on March 9-18.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin urges restraint against jumping on the 'world domination bandwagon'
2
Russia’s first modern supersonic passenger jet can be designed in 7-8 years
3
Advanced Kalashnikov assault rifles accepted for service in Russian troops
4
Russia names captain of Olympic hockey team
5
Putin visits Moscow’s Jewish Museum
6
Russian, Indian portfolio of orders for arms exceeds $4 bln
7
World’s foremost humanoid robot crashes when asked how to tackle corruption in Ukraine
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама