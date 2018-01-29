Russian Paralympians to take part in PyeongChang Games as neutral athletes

BONN/Germany/, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Paralympians have been allowed to compete in the Winter Paralympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang as neutral athletes, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement on Monday.

From 30 to 35 Russian athletes are expected to take part in the Games.

On Monday, the IPC announced that it was maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC). "However, in recognition of the progress made by the RPC in improving its anti-doping activities, it will allow eligible Russian Para athletes who meet strict conditions to compete in five sports under the name Neutral Paralympic Athlete (NPA) at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games," it said.

Russian athletes will be allowed to compete in alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboard and wheelchair curling. "Under the sport rules for Para ice hockey, an NPA team could not be considered as Russia had missed the opportunity to qualify," it noted.

The suspension has been prolonged

The IPC Governing Board considered the issue of restoring the RPC’s status on January 26-27 on the basis of the additional information received from the IPC Taskforce.

"The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced on Monday (29 January) that it is maintaining the suspension of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) […] Although the RPC remains suspended they have made significant progress and we have to recognise this," the IPC news release runs. "The two areas that continue to require attention are the reinstatement of RUSADA and the acknowledgment of the McLaren Report."

The 2018 Paralympics will be held in South Korea’s PyeongChang on March 9-18.