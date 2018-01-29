Russian Politics & Diplomacy
PyeongChang to beat Sochi’s record for number of athletes

Sport
January 29, 10:37 UTC+3 SEOUL

A total of 2,925 athletes from 92 countries have confirmed their participation in 2018 Winter Olympics

© EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

SEOUL, January 29. /TASS/. The PyeongChang Games will be the largest Winter Olympics in history, with a record high number of 2,925 athletes from 92 countries confirming their participation, the Organizing Committee said on Monday

The previous Winter Olympics held in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in 2014, had been the largest with 2,858 athletes from 88 countries, the organizers noted.

Monday morning was the deadline for filing applications for the upcoming Games due on February 9-25.

The United States will send the largest Winter Games team ever, consisting of 242 athletes, followed by Canada bringing 226 participants. Host South Korea will have 144 athletes in all 15 sports.

North Korea, which received exceptional quotas by the International Olympic Committee, will have 22 athletes in five sports. Among them are 12 members of the women's ice hockey squad, where the two Koreas will have a joint team.

Malaysia, Singapore, Ecuador, Eritrea, Kosovo and Nigeria will make their Winter Olympics debut in PyeongChang.

PyeongChang 2018 will award a record 102 gold medals in Winter Olympics, thanks to the addition of snowboard big air among women and men, mass start in speed skating, mixed doubles in curling and alpine skiing team event. Two sports have been excluded, namely parallel slalom in snowboard among men and women. So, four new sporting events have been added to the Olympics.

