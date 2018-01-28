IOC leaves 22 Russian coaches without invitations to Games in PyeongChang - source

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) left without invitations to the Olympic Games in South Korean PyeongChang 28 specialists, working with Russian athletes - 22 coaches and six medics, a source familiar with the situation told TASS on Sunday.

"The list of coaches and personnel of the Russian delegation contained 280 names, from where 22 coaches and six medics were cut," the source said. "However, these losses are much less than in the list of athletes, where instead of 214 applied names Russia received invitations for 169 athletes."

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC admitted 169 Russian athletes to the Games. They will compete under the Olympic banner as "Olympic athletes from Russia" in the wake of the sanctions slapped against the Russian Olympic Committee. IOC earlier announced it would not invite some leading Russian athletes to the Olympics, among who are short-track skater Viktor Ahn, biathlete Anton Shipulin, skier Sergei Ustyugov, speed skaters Pavel Kulizhnikov and Denis Yuskov, and figure skaters Ksenia Stolbova and Ivan Bukin.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.