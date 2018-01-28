Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sports arbitration court hears appeals of 39 Russian athletes banned from Olympics

Sport
January 28, 4:07 UTC+3 GENEVA

The announcement of results will begin on January 30

GENEVA, January 28. /TASS/. The Court of Arbitration in Sports (CAS) has considered appeals by 39 Russian athletes, whom the International Olympic Committee banned for life for alleged abuse of anti-doping rules in Sochi and whose Sochi Olympic results were annulled, a TASS correspondent reported from the court.

The hearings into appeals by 39 Russian athletes began on Monday and ended on Saturday.

On the last day of the hearings, the court considered cases of bobsledders, including Alexander Zubkov and Alexander Kasyanov.

Among Russian athletes, who also appeared in the Swiss court, were cross-country skiers Alexander Legkov, Nikita Kryukov, Maxim Vylegzhanin, Alexei Petukhov; skeleton athlete Alexander Tretyakov; speed skaters Artyom Kuznetsov and Olga Fatkulina; lugers Albert Demchenko and Tatyana Ivanova.

The CAS will announce its decisions for four days starting from January 30, with less than two weeks left before the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang.

On December 5, 2017, the executive committee of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee due to alleged doping violations at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, making it impossible for the entire Russian team to participate at the Games in South Korea.

The decision was based on the findings of two IOC commissions - the commission headed by Denis Oswald (that rechecked Russian athletes’ doping tests from the Olympic Games in Sochi) and the commission chaired by Samuel Schmid (investigated into the possible existence in Russia of a state doping support program for athletes).

Based on the Oswald commission’s findings, 43 Russian athletes were stripped of their titles at the 2014 Winter Games and barred for life from the Olympics.

The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in South Korean’s PyeongChang on February 9-25.

Topics
Doping scandal in Russian sports
