IOC publishes ‘Conduct Guidelines’ for Russia’s ‘neutral status’ delegation at 2018 Games

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The International Olympic Committee published on Friday a list of guidelines for the Russian delegation and athletes in South Korea, where they will be taking part in the 2018 Winter Games under a neutral flag.

"In line with the decision of the IOC Executive Board (EB) on 5 December 2017, the IOC has issued ‘Conduct Guidelines’ for the ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia’ (OAR) delegation who will be invited to the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018," the IOC said in its statement.

"The guidelines were handed over to the suspended Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by an IOC delegation in Moscow," according to the statement.

The world’s governing Olympic body also said that it set up a special task group within the IOC to monitor the adherence to the guidelines by athletes and officials of the Russian Olympic delegation in PyeongChang.

"The application of these guidelines prior to and during PyeongChang 2018 will be monitored by a taskforce, led by IOC Deputy Director General Pere Miro and Sports Director Kit McConnell, which will provide a complete report to the OAR Implementation Group (OARIG)," the IOC said in the statement.

A separate declaration, the IOC continued, will be issued to be signed by athletes and officials from Russia to verify that they read the Conduct Guidelines and agreed to follow the provisions in the document.

"The IOC has also developed an Integrity Declaration Form for OAR athletes and a declaration for officials," the statement from the IOC said. "Every member on the list of invited athletes and officials will have to sign the forms."

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the whole Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’ The IOC reserved the right to the final word in regard to Russian athletes, who will go to PyeongChang under the neutral status.

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.