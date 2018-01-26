Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Handball Federation files appeal with CAS on suspension of three players

Sport
January 26, 16:32 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The European Handball Federation ruled on January 19 to annul silver medals of the 2017 European Championship of three players from the Russian women’s national youth handball team

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Handball Federation (RHF) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking a reduction of the suspension terms of three Russian players, RHF President Sergey Shishkaryov told TASS on Friday.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) ruled on January 19 to annul silver medals of the 2017 European Championship of three players from the Russian women’s national youth handball team (under-19) for violations of anti-doping regulations and slapped them with the suspensions as well.

Read also

Three players of Russian women’s youth handball team stripped of 2017 Europe’s silver

"We have filed an appeal with the CAS," Shishkaryov said in an interview with TASS. "We are seeking a considerable cut in the suspension terms of our girls."

According to a statement from the EHF on January 19, doping samples of three players from the Russian team, namely Antonina Skorobogatchenko, Maria Duvakina and Maria Dudina, tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The players at the issue have been suspended from all competitions for the period of 20 months, however, the EHF Anti-Doping Panel reduced the disqualification term of the players by three months on January 24.

The EHF stated last week that doping samples provided by three players during the 2017 European Championship tested positive for banned performance enhancing drug meldonium.

The drug meldonium (mildronate) was included in the list of preparations banned by WADA from January 1, 2016. The presence of the meldonium substance in the athlete’s blood during and between competitions is a violation of anti-doping rules. The substance belongs to S4 class on the WADA blacklist (hormones and metabolic modulators).

Meldronate is a cardiovascular medication freely available for purchase at pharmacies across Russia without a doctor’s prescription.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
United States expands sanctions against Russia
2
Syria’s UN envoy slams US for supporting Islamic State
3
Russia ignores US charges over Sukhoi fighter jet supplies to Myanmar — Kremlin
4
Five militants liquidated near US-controlled area in Syria
5
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
6
Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker performs debut flight
7
Russian top brass deride UK defense chief’s phobias as worthy of Monty Python sketch
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама