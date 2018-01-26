Russian Handball Federation files appeal with CAS on suspension of three players

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The Russian Handball Federation (RHF) has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) seeking a reduction of the suspension terms of three Russian players, RHF President Sergey Shishkaryov told TASS on Friday.

The European Handball Federation (EHF) ruled on January 19 to annul silver medals of the 2017 European Championship of three players from the Russian women’s national youth handball team (under-19) for violations of anti-doping regulations and slapped them with the suspensions as well.

"We have filed an appeal with the CAS," Shishkaryov said in an interview with TASS. "We are seeking a considerable cut in the suspension terms of our girls."

According to a statement from the EHF on January 19, doping samples of three players from the Russian team, namely Antonina Skorobogatchenko, Maria Duvakina and Maria Dudina, tested positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The players at the issue have been suspended from all competitions for the period of 20 months, however, the EHF Anti-Doping Panel reduced the disqualification term of the players by three months on January 24.

The EHF stated last week that doping samples provided by three players during the 2017 European Championship tested positive for banned performance enhancing drug meldonium.

The drug meldonium (mildronate) was included in the list of preparations banned by WADA from January 1, 2016. The presence of the meldonium substance in the athlete’s blood during and between competitions is a violation of anti-doping rules. The substance belongs to S4 class on the WADA blacklist (hormones and metabolic modulators).

Meldronate is a cardiovascular medication freely available for purchase at pharmacies across Russia without a doctor’s prescription.