Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's sports minister vows to stand up for each athlete barred from 2018 Olympics

Sport
January 25, 19:56 UTC+3

It was reported earlier that Russia would be represented by 169 athletes at the Winter Olympics

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia will be fighting until the very end for the rights of each national athlete barred from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

Read also

Russia to be represented by 169 athletes at 2018 Olympics

"We will be fighting for each of our athletes," Kolobkov told journalists.

"Today we have received the confirmation from the Court of Arbitration for Sports that the application [for the Olympics participation] may be pending consideration until February 5."

"We are now waiting for a confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that such scenario is possible," Kolobkov said. "We will be fighting until the very end for each of our athletes."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s Syria strategy as ploy to dismember country
2
Over 600 IS terrorists killed by cruise missiles in Deir ez-Zor — Russian defense minister
3
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
4
Putin vows TU-160 contract will keep Kazan aircraft plant’s wheels turning through 2027
5
Moody's upgrades outlook on Russia's sovereign rating to positive from stable
6
Qatar's ambassador comments on Turkey’s position on Afrin
7
Russia’s GDP growth can reach 3% if certain reforms are implemented - Russian minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама