Russia's sports minister vows to stand up for each athlete barred from 2018 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia will be fighting until the very end for the rights of each national athlete barred from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said on Thursday.

"We will be fighting for each of our athletes," Kolobkov told journalists.

"Today we have received the confirmation from the Court of Arbitration for Sports that the application [for the Olympics participation] may be pending consideration until February 5."

"We are now waiting for a confirmation from the International Olympic Committee that such scenario is possible," Kolobkov said. "We will be fighting until the very end for each of our athletes."