Russia set to tighten responsibility for violations of anti-doping rules

Sport
January 25, 16:05 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russian lawmakers passed a draft law in 2016 stipulating a criminal responsibility for doping abuse in sports as well as for encouragement into consumption of banned performance enhancing drugs

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia intends to tighten responsibility for abuse of prohibited performance enhancing drugs in sports and the country’s relevant state agencies are working on the proposals, the head of the Russian anti-doping body said on Thursday.

"We are currently considering an issue of tightening responsibility over the use of banned substances for all involved people, including athletes," Yury Ganus, the director general of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA), said.

"We are working on this issue jointly with the law enforcement and customs agencies as well as with the Health Ministry," Ganus added.

Russian lawmakers passed a draft law in 2016 stipulating a criminal responsibility for doping abuse in sports as well as for encouragement into consumption of banned performance enhancing drugs. President Vladimir Putin signed the bill into law in November 2016.

The law was initiated by the United Russia and the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) political parties and initially stipulated a financial fine of up to 500,000 rubles or a fine equal to six-month income of a person guilty of inducing an athlete into doping consumption. The lawmakers finally settled with the fine of 300,000 rubles.

A person found guilty of encouraging an athlete into doping rule violations could be also suspended from his or her professional activities up to three years, according to the law.

Last spring, Russia’s Independent Public Anti-Doping Commission (IPADC) announced that it issued a national plan on the fight against the use of performance enhancing drugs in sports.

