Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Fans can't be banned for flying Russian flags at 2018 Olympics stadiums, vows IOC

Sport
January 25, 12:32 UTC+3

On Wednesday, Channel One reported that the fans would be barred from bringing the Russian flag in PyeongChang

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Fans cannot be banned from showing the Russian flag during the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, but the International Olympic Committee may regard these steps as an organized political demonstration, a spokesman for the international organization said.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin encourages dialogue with IOC, discourages boycott

"The showing of the flag of a country of a recognized NOC, even if suspended, by an individual spectator or ordinary sports fan during the Games cannot be prohibited. However, should this appear to be an organized political demonstration the IOC will take this into consideration in its monitoring system for the implementation of the IOC Executive Board Decision of the 5th December 2017," the statement said.

On Wednesday, Channel One reported that the fans would be barred from bringing the Russian flag in PyeongChang as the country is not taking part in the Games. Later the press service of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said there is no official ban on visiting sports facilities during the Games with the Russian flag.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
New Tu-160 bomber to strengthen Russia’s nuclear triad — Putin
2
Russia to be represented by 169 athletes at 2018 Olympics
3
Russian delegation in Indonesia is discussing Sukhoi-35 contract — source
4
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
5
Moscow states absence of meaningful progress in Russia-NATO contacts
6
Russian aircraft corporation working on supersonic passenger jet
7
Gazprom may create separate vehicle for LNG projects
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама