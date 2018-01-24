Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia's 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure must be ready by April 1 — deputy PM

Sport
January 24, 16:15 UTC+3 BRONNITSY

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15

© EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

BRONNITSY /Moscow Region/, January 24. /TASS/. The infrastructure for the 2018 FIFA World Cup must be ready by April 1, the stadiums for the tournament must be commissioned by March and handed over to the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) Russia-2018 on May 25, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

Yekaterinburg Arena Stadium under reconstruction

Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure worth $8.5 bln

"On the whole, we have a clear-cut schedule on the completion of works, we must be fully ready with the infrastructure by April 1 and we will be able to hand over everything to the LOC and FIFA by May 31," Mutko, who oversees the issues of sports, tourism and youth affairs in the Russian government, told journalists.

"We have enormous operational work ahead of us on the training of the personnel and preparations of bases, which will be accommodating national teams," Mutko said. "By March we need to commission all stadiums and on May 25 they will be transferred under the authority of the Local Organizing Committee."

After successfully hosting the FIFA Confederations Cup matches last summer in four Russian cities, namely Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Sochi, the country is now in full-swing preparations to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The country selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 aforementioned cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

