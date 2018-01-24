Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

No official ban on using Russian flag for fans at 2018 Winter Olympics — ROC

Sport
January 24, 15:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier in the day, Channel One reported that the fans will be barred from bringing the Russian flag in PyeongChang

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Demyanchuk/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Fans at the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang are not officially banned from using the Russian flag, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) press service said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Channel One reported that the fans will be barred from bringing the Russian flag in PyeongChang as the country is not taking part in the Games. The International Olympic Committee is expected to comment on this by the end of the week.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin encourages dialogue with IOC, discourages boycott

"The point on banning spectators from using the flags of states not taking part in the Games at the Olympic facilities was included in the set of guidelines for fans by the Organizing Committee of the Games in PyeongChang at the stage of preparing regulations of organizing and holding the Games. This point envisages potential restrictions for the representatives of countries or entities, which are not recognized by the international community and are not members of the international Olympic movement," the press service said.

"The ban is not related to those decisions made by the IOC Executive Board in December last year on the participation of Russian athletes and Russia's delegation in the 2018 Olympics," the statement said.

On December 5, the IOC Executive Board announced its decision to suspend the entire Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia might go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама