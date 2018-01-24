Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

ROC Vice President Pozdnyakov to head Russia’s Olympic delegation at 2018 Games

Sport
January 24, 14:06 UTC+3 BRONNITSY

The world’s governing Olympic body banned Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and ex-Sports Minister Yury Nagornykh from attending all Olympic events in their official capacities

Share
1 pages in this article

BRONNITSY, January 24. /TASS/. Vice President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov will be in charge of the Russian Olympic delegation at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"Pozdnyakov has been already approved as the head of the team’s delegation in PyeongChang," Mutko said.

Read also

Russia banned from 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang citing multiple doping abuse violations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC Executive Board also announced early last month that the ROC was to reimburse the costs incurred by the IOC for the probes and to contribute to the establishment of an International Testing Agency (ITA), which carries a price tag of $15 million.

The world’s governing Olympic body also stated on December 5 that not only did it ban Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and ex-Sports Minister Yury Nagornykh from attending all Olympic events in their official capacities, but it also yanked the membership of the ROC and its President Zhukov.

A number of additional sanctions against other Russian sports officials followed from the IOC as well.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама