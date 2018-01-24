ROC Vice President Pozdnyakov to head Russia’s Olympic delegation at 2018 Games

BRONNITSY, January 24. /TASS/. Vice President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov will be in charge of the Russian Olympic delegation at the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"Pozdnyakov has been already approved as the head of the team’s delegation in PyeongChang," Mutko said.

The Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang citing multiple doping abuse violations.

The IOC, however, stated that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

The IOC Executive Board also announced early last month that the ROC was to reimburse the costs incurred by the IOC for the probes and to contribute to the establishment of an International Testing Agency (ITA), which carries a price tag of $15 million.

The world’s governing Olympic body also stated on December 5 that not only did it ban Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko and ex-Sports Minister Yury Nagornykh from attending all Olympic events in their official capacities, but it also yanked the membership of the ROC and its President Zhukov.

A number of additional sanctions against other Russian sports officials followed from the IOC as well.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.