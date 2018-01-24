Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rodchenkov’s testimonies in CAS run counter to his own statements for NYT — lawyer

Sport
January 24, 12:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Lawyer Artyom Patsev, who represents the interests of Russian athletes at the CAS hearings, believes that the judges will take this into account

Share
1 pages in this article
Grigory Rodchenkov

Grigory Rodchenkov

© Vitaly Belousov/TASS

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Testimonies by World Anti-Doping Agency informer Grigory Rodchenkov made at a meeting of the Court of Arbitration for Sports in Geneva disagree with his own statements published by the New York Times in May 2016, lawyer Artyom Patsev, who represents the interests of Russian athletes at the CAS hearings, said on his Facebook page.

The CAS on Monday began a series of hearings on appeals by 39 Russian athletes, whom the International Olympic Committee banned for life for alleged abuse of anti-doping rules in Sochi.

Read also

Putin admits appointing Rodchenkov as head of Russian anti-doping lab was a 'mistake'

Sports minister hopes CAS will make fair decision on Russian athletes

Kremlin encourages dialogue with IOC, discourages boycott

"The hearings were dramatic and emotional," Patsev said. "Rodchenkov’s testimonies in a number of respects disagreed with his own claims and versions presented previously (starting from the first one he shared with The New York Times in May 2016). As it was expected, Rodchenkov cannot make head or tail of his own testimonies and numerous versions of what he claims was a ‘government doping program.’ I do believe that the judges will take this into account. At least, in contrast to the Oswald commission, whose members clearly dozed off and even snored now and then, CAS judges listen very attentively to everything being said."

The New York Times on May 12, 2016 published the results of its own investigation based on evidence provided by Grigory Rodchenkov. It said Russia before the Winter Olympics in Sochi had launched a special doping program that involved several dozen athletes. They were rumored to take a cocktail of anabolic steroids to wash it down with alcohol, which played the role of an absorbent. The prohibited substances were absorbed into blood faster, while the window of detection narrowed. Also, Rodchenkov alleged certain manipulations were performed with a hundred doping samples of Russian athletes: test tubes with urine that contained traces of prohibited substances, he said, were replaced by clean samples taken earlier.

The CAS hearings will last till January 28. A decision on the cases of Russian athletes will follow by February 2. The 2018 Winter Olympics will be held in South Korean’s PyeongChang on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet starts flights with cutting-edge weaponry
2
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160 strategic bomber started flight trials last week — source
3
Serial production of Armata tanks to begin in 2020 — source
4
IOC ‘not humiliating Russia’ by inviting clean athletes only to 2018 Games — Bach
5
State Duma ratifies deal on integrating South Ossetia forces into Russian army
6
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
7
Russian envoy slams PACE for failing to grasp Donbass crisis as intra-Ukrainian conflict
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама