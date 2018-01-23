Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Spartak FC player Dzhikiya reprimanded, club’s PR head fined for inappropriate Tweet

Sport
January 23, 20:51 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A number of western media outlets viewed Spartak FC’s post on Twitter as racist and discriminatory

Share
1 pages in this article
Georgy Dzhikiya

Georgy Dzhikiya

© Mikhail Dzhaparidze/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) ruled on Tuesday to reprimand Spartak Moscow FC’s player Georgy Dzhikiya and also to impose a penalty of 20,000 rubles (over $350) on football club’s head of the public relations department Leonid Trakhtenberg over a recent video posted on the club’s social network account.

Spartak FC posted on its official Twitter account on January 13 a video filmed by club’s center-back Georgy Dzhikiya. The video showed the club’s Brazilian players practicing at a training base in Dubai and Dzhikiya captioned the video "chocolates melt in the sun."

A number of western media outlets viewed Spartak FC’s post on Twitter as racist and discriminatory. The football club later deleted the tweet and extended apologies to everyone who had been offended.

Read also
Pedro Rocha

Spartak FC’s Brazilian player Rocha says "there is no racism" in Russian club

Semyon Andreyev, the head of the RFU Ethics Committee, told journalists that the committee "has been probing a very unusual case as such situations barely happen."

"We have summoned to the commission’s session Spartak’s lawyer and spokesperson, who told us what had happened, acknowledged their mistake that such Tweet should have never been posted," Andreyev said.

"In line with the Article 11 [nadmissibility of all discrimination manifestations] of the RFU regulations, we have ruled to reprimand footballer Dzhikiya and to impose a fine of 20,000 rubles on Trakhtenberg," Andreyev added.

Commenting on the incident, Spartak’s Brazilian left winger Pedro Rocha, who was also in the video at the issue, told TASS last week that there was no racism at all in the football club and it was not worth making media hype out of an innocent joke.

"This was simply an innocent joke. I see no sense at all inflaming the story of racism, which simply does not exist in Spartak," the 23-year-old Brazilian winger from Spartak FC said. "Our team is made up of jovial guys, who constantly make fun of each other. Those, who lack a sense of humor, should not be making a scandal out of it."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
IOC bars Russian figure skaters Stolbova, Bukin from 2018 Olympics
2
Putin: Russia ready to supply rocket engines to Argentina
3
Russia’s advanced Mi-17A2 helicopters successfully tested in extreme cold
4
World’s first ever aluminum aircraft engine developed in Siberia
5
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
6
Russia to shell out $46 bln on defense spending in 2018
7
Thailand shows interest in purchasing Russian armored vehicles
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама