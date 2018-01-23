Argentine president hopes to come to Russia for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Argentine President Mauricio Macri said on Tuesday he hoped to come to Russia to watch matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off this summer in 11 cities across the country.

"I hope to come to the world football championship together with my daughter Antonia," Macri told journalists after his meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I also hope to come to the third final match as I hope that we (Argentina) will be playing in the final game," the president of Argentina added.

On December 1, the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow hosted the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which determined the group breakdown for the FIFA flagship event this year. A total of 32 national football squads were divided into eight groups with four teams in each.

Team Argentina was placed in Group D alongside with the national teams from Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.