Putin invites Argentine president to attend Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup

Sport
January 23, 15:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin has commented on the Russia-Argentine relations

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Russian President Vladimir Putin

Argentine President Mauricio Macri and Russian President Vladimir Putin

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Read also
Argentine President Mauricio Macri

Argentina’s president opens Argentine Republic Park in downtown Moscow

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited his Argentine counterpart Mauricio Macri to attend the 2018 Russia-hosted FIFA World Cup.

"I am sure that we will talk about a huge sporting event - the FIFA World Cup - which is scheduled to be held in Russia," Putin said, addressing Marci. "We will be happy to welcome you, Mr. President, and football fans from you country," he added.

The Russian leader pointed out that relations between Moscow and Buenos Aires were long-standing, as bilateral diplomatic relations had been established in 1885. "We are pleased that our relations are rather diversified, there are many promising areas of cooperation," Putin noted.

He particularly stressed that Argentina had the largest Russian community in Latin America, which comprised 400,000 people. He thanked Macri for treating the Russians well and particularly for supporting their initiatives aimed at the development of humanitarian ties.

"This year Argentina chairs the G20 group. It would be interesting for us to know about your priorities," Putin said.

Topics
2018 World Cup in Russia
