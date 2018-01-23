Russia’s tennis duo of Vesnina, Makarova through to 2018 Australian Open semis

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian pair Yelena Vesnina and Yekaterina Makarova passed the quarterfinal stage of the 2018 Australian Open in the women’s doubles competition to proceed to the semifinals of this year’s opening Grand Slam series tournament in Melbourne.

The Russian duo clashed in the quarterfinals with the pair of Gabriela Dabrowski from Canada and Yifan Xu from China. After a dry loss in the first set , the Russians managed to gain the ground to win the quarterfinal encounter with the final score of 0-6; 6-1; 7-6 (7-2).

Vesnina and Makarova, seeded 2nd at the tournament, will play in the semifinals against the 10-seed pair from Romania of Irina-Camelia Begu and Monica Niculescu.

The pair of Vesnina and Makarova won a total of three Grand Slam tournaments in the doubles category, namely the French Open, Wimbledon and the US Open. Their best result at the Australian Open was the final stage in 2014, when they lost.

Vesnina and Makarova are also the gold medalists of the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro in women’s doubles.