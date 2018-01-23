Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sports minister hopes CAS will make fair decision on Russian athletes

Sport
January 23, 1:13 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The hearings for 39 Russian athletes, who were barred for life from the Olympic Games for violating anti-doping rules at the Sochi Olympics, kicked off in Geneva on Monday

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov

Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Monday he hopes that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce a fair decision on the cases of Russian athletes.

The hearings for 39 Russian athletes, who were barred for life from the Olympic Games for violating anti-doping rules at the Sochi Olympics, kicked off in Geneva on Monday and will run until January 27. On Monday, the cases of Russian speed skaters Alexander Rumyantsev, Olga Fatkulina, Artem Kuznetsov and Ivan Skobrev were heard.

"Today the CAS considered the appeals of our speed skaters. I won’t make any forecast, all the decisions will be announced not earlier than January 30. The guys are optimistic even despite that the issue on the athletes’ participation at the 2018 Games will be open even if the appeal is granted. We expect a fair decision," Kolobkov said.

South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games on February 9-25.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow to deliver six Su-30 fighter aircraft to Myanmar
2
Ukraine turns down Russia’s proposal to return defense equipment from Crimea
3
Russian fighter jets intercept hypothetical enemy planes in stratosphere during drills
4
Russia’s celebrated short tracker Viktor Ahn barred from 2018 Olympics — source
5
Lavrov urges to focus on wiping out remaining hotbeds of terrorism in Syria
6
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships
7
Russian forces re-deployed from Afrin after Turkey’s offensive
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама