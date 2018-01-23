Sports minister hopes CAS will make fair decision on Russian athletes

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told TASS on Monday he hopes that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce a fair decision on the cases of Russian athletes.

The hearings for 39 Russian athletes, who were barred for life from the Olympic Games for violating anti-doping rules at the Sochi Olympics, kicked off in Geneva on Monday and will run until January 27. On Monday, the cases of Russian speed skaters Alexander Rumyantsev, Olga Fatkulina, Artem Kuznetsov and Ivan Skobrev were heard.

"Today the CAS considered the appeals of our speed skaters. I won’t make any forecast, all the decisions will be announced not earlier than January 30. The guys are optimistic even despite that the issue on the athletes’ participation at the 2018 Games will be open even if the appeal is granted. We expect a fair decision," Kolobkov said.

South Korea’s PyeongChang will host the Olympic Games on February 9-25.