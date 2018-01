MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Kamaz-Master’s crew led by Eduard Nikolayev won the 2018 Dakar rally in the trucks category. The closing stage of the truck race was held on Saturday and ended in Cordoba, Argentina.

This the third time for Nikolayev in the Dakar rally. The crew led by him was the first in 2013 and in 2017.

The 2018 Dakar rally was held in the territory of Peru, Bolivia and Argentina.