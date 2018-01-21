Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia’s Zagitova wins 2018 European Figure Skating Championships

Sport
January 21, 1:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Zagitova received 157.97 points from judges for her free program and 238.24 points in total

Alina Zagitova

Alina Zagitova

© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian figure skater Alina Zagitova won the 2018 European Figure Skating Championships in ladies singles.

Zagitova received 157.97 points from judges for her free program and 238.24 points in total, setting the personal record.

Yevgeniya Medvedeva from Russia won silver with 154.29 points for the free program and 232.86 points overall. The bronze medal is with Carolina Kostner from Italy (125.95 points for the free program and 204.25 points in total).

This is the first season at a grown-up level for 15-year-old Zagitova and she won the gold medal of the European Championships for the first time in her career.

The 2018 ISU European Figure Skating Championships is held at the over 13,900-seat capacity Megasport Sport Palace in Moscow on January 17-21. Sunday, January 21, is the day for the demonstration and exhibition figure skating performances.

