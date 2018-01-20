Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Sale of Russian 2018 World Cup stamps, envelopes expected to yield profit of over $88 mln

January 20, 7:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 64 types of stamps, 47 types of first-day-cover envelopes and 11 types of stamped postal cards are to be up for sale

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Sales of stamps, envelopes and postcards, issued to commemorate the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, are expected to bring about 5 billion rubles (over $88 million at the current exchange rate) in profit, the head of the Russian Federal Communications Agency has told TASS.

"The program is unprecedented, almost twice as big as the one prepared for the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The expected income from selling the collectibles is estimated at about five billion rubles," Oleg Dukhovnitsky said.

A total of 64 types of stamps, 47 types of first-day-cover envelopes and 11 types of stamped postal cards are to be issued between 2015 and 2018.

The collectibles are divided into four themes: the first one is devoted to host cities, the second - to host stadiums, the third - to Russian football legends and the fourth - to football in art.

The FIFA World Cup will be held on June 14-July 15. Its matches will be held at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities: Moscow, Kaliningrad, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi and Yekaterinburg.

2018 World Cup in Russia
