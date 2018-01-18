Russia’s ZASPORT presents new designs of 2018 Olympic apparel for national team

This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade

This week in photos: Women in black, icy plunge and bull bolting over barricade January 12, 15:34

Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show

Vehicles of the future on display at the Detroit Auto Show January 15, 17:39

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian outfit company ZASPORT, an official clothing supplier of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), presented several designs of Olympic apparel for national athletes travelling to South Korea’s PyeongChang for 2018 Winter Olympics, the company announced on Thursday.

Last month, ZASPORT head Anastasia Zadorina said the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the new design of athletes’ uniforms since the initially designed outfit had to undergo changes due to the Russian team’s change of status from national to neutral.

"ZASPORT, an official clothing supplier of the Russia Olympic team, presented several designs of the uniform for athletes competing under the Olympic flag at the Winter Games in PyeongChang," the company said in its statement.

"The color palette of the collection consists of grey, red and white," the statement said. "The OAR logo - Olympic Athlete of Russia - has been imprinted on parkas, jackets, warm-up suits, sweatshirts and tee shirts."

"In line with the IOC regulations, the Olympic uniform has no symbols of the Russian Federation - the national flag and the national emblem," according to ZASPORT. "Athletes going to the Olympics in South Korea will be supplied with the Olympic apparel between January 22 and February 7."

The IOC’s Executive Board announced its decision on December 5 to suspend the Russian national team from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang over multiple doping abuse allegations.

The IOC, however, said that doping-free athletes from Russia could go to the 2018 Olympic Games under the classification of neutral athletes, or what the IOC labels as the OAR status, which stands for ‘Olympic Athlete from Russia.’

In line with IOC’s list of requirements for the Russian Olympic team’s outfit, "Athletes’ uniforms (ceremonies, competition, training and casual), accessories and equipment can only have two types of wordmarks: "OAR" and/or "Olympic Athlete from Russia," while officials accompanying them "can only have one type of wordmark: ‘OAR.’"

The IOC also prohibited any resemblance of the Russian national flag on uniforms stating that "Only single or dual color elements are permitted on uniforms" and "separate items of clothing cannot create a tricolor."

The upcoming Olympics, which are the 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.