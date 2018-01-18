Top ten of national football teams unchanged in FIFA’s new monthly World Ranking

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The top ten of the national football teams remained unchanged from December in the new monthly rating list of the world’s governing football body, FIFA, published on Thursday.

"With just 22 matches, all friendlies, played since the December edition, it is no surprise to see few significant changes in the first FIFA World Ranking of 2018," the FIFA said in its statement after the rating list was published.

"Germany remain at the summit of a static top ten, while Iceland (20th, up 2) are the only team to enter the top 20, with the Netherlands (21st, down 1) dropping out," the statement said.

Russia, which will be hosting the FIFA World Cup this year, did not play friendly matches either in December or in January, but climbed two places up compared to the previous month and now stands 62nd with 534 points. Its slight ascend owed to the drop of the team from Saudi Arabia (65th with 522 points).

The current frontrunners in FIFA’s top-ten rankings are reigning World Champions Germany (1,602 points), followed by Brazil (1,488), Portugal (1,358), Argentina (1,348), Belgium (1,325), Spain (1,231), Poland (1,209), Switzerland (1,190), France (1,183) and Chile (1,147).

The next edition of FIFA’s ranking list is due to be published on February 15, 2018.