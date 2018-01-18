Russia’s National Guard to provide security for official FIFA delegation at 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russia’s National Guard will provide security to members of the official FIFA delegation to the 2018 World Cup, Deputy Head of the National Guard’s Public Order Department Alexei Zinin told reporters on Thursday. According to him, the National Guard has no plans to dispatch officers to protect football stars.

"We will only ensure the security of the official FIFA delegations, referees and participant teams, while no personal security guards will be provided to football stars. We have no orders to do that," he said.

Zinin added that National Guard officers would also ensure law and order at stadiums and in areas adjacent to them.

"We participate in ensuring public security upon requests from local law enforcement agencies. The same goes for the FIFA World Cup," he pointed out.

2018 FIFA World Cup

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15, 2018, in 11 Russian cities - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara, Sochi and Rostov-on-Don.

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Uruguay will make up Group A, while Group B will include Portugal, Spain, Iran and Morocco. Group C is going to consist of France, Australia, Peru and Denmark, while Group D will be Argentina, Iceland, Croatia and Nigeria. Group E will be composed of Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia. Group F has Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea, while Group G will encompass Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England. Finally, Group H has Poland, Colombia, Senegal and Japan.