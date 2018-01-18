Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian senator dismisses reports of any sanctions on foreign sports officials

January 18, 11:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia’s RBC news outlet said earlier that the Federation Council had drawn up a draft list of officials involved in barring Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Head of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Temporary Commission for Protection of State Sovereignty and Prevention of Interference in Russia's Internal Affairs Andrei Klimov has rejected media reports about the Council’s plans to impose sanctions on international sports officials responsible for barring Russia from the 2018 PyeongChang Olympic Games.

Read also
US Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman

New sanctions against Russia to be unveiled on January 29 — US ambassador

Russia’s RBC news outlet said earlier that the Federation Council had drawn up a draft list of officials involved in barring Russia from the 2018 Winter Olympics. According to RBC, the President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), Sir Craig Reedie, US Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the head of the WADA Commission investigating Sochi Olympics doping accusations Richard McLaren, commission member Richard Young and Chief Investigator Martin Dubbey may be blacklisted.

"This [media reports about a blacklist] is not just nonsense, it is huge fake news. We emphasize the need to identify those who were behind this scandal, that’s true. But no one mentioned sanctions. Nor did we speak about sports officials," Klimov told TASS on Thursday.

The senator pointed out that a certain Black Book was being prepared, which would record information concerning foreign interference in the internal affairs of states. Besides, a list of those who had initiated sanctions on Russia based on false allegations would be drawn up.

"Undoubtedly, it is necessary to identify such people but it is not a matter of days. Everything should be checked and proved. All this information dates back to December, nothing has changed since then but the work is slowly going on. The media are looking for something sensational while there is nothing to be found," Klimov stressed.

