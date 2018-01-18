Sharapova says wants to play against former Grand Slam champions

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova wants to play against former Grand Slam champions, she said as cited by the press service of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

On Thursday, Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the second round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. In the third round, Sharapova will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who holds two Grand Slam titles.

"I’m around 50 in the world at this point, so I know I’m going to be facing seeded players, first, second, third round," Sharapova said. "She just - you know, she happens to be the next one that’s in the draw that I have to play," the Russian tennis star added.

"As I said before, I look forward to these matches. I want to be playing against opponents that have former Grand Slam champions. She’s had success here. She’s had success playing out here in these conditions on these courts. I want to see where I am on that level," she noted.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player, having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion. She has so far won a total of 36 WTA singles titles.

Kerber has won 11 WTA titles, including the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.

The 2018 Australian Open will conclude on January 28.