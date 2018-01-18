Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Sharapova says wants to play against former Grand Slam champions

Sport
January 18, 10:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On January 18, Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova in the second round of the Australian Open

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova wants to play against former Grand Slam champions, she said as cited by the press service of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

On Thursday, Sharapova, a five-time Grand Slam champion, beat Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the second round of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. In the third round, Sharapova will face Germany’s Angelique Kerber, who holds two Grand Slam titles.

Read also

Russia's Maria Sharapova beats German Tatjana Maria in Australian Open first round

"I’m around 50 in the world at this point, so I know I’m going to be facing seeded players, first, second, third round," Sharapova said. "She just - you know, she happens to be the next one that’s in the draw that I have to play," the Russian tennis star added.

"As I said before, I look forward to these matches. I want to be playing against opponents that have former Grand Slam champions. She’s had success here. She’s had success playing out here in these conditions on these courts. I want to see where I am on that level," she noted.

Sharapova is Russia’s most decorated tennis player, having won a total of five Grand Slam tournaments, namely the Australian Open in 2008, the French Open in 2012 and 2014, Wimbledon in 2004 and the US Open in 2006. She also clinched the silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London and was the 2008 Federations Cup champion. She has so far won a total of 36 WTA singles titles.

Kerber has won 11 WTA titles, including the Australian and US Open titles in 2016.

The 2018 Australian Open will conclude on January 28.

Read also

Russian tennis chief: Sharapova capable of winning 2018 Australian Open

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
2
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election
5
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships
6
Diplomat rejects Tillerson's claims that Russia fails to implement North Korea sanctions
7
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама