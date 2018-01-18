Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

North Korean athletes to participate in four sports at PyeongChang Olympics

Sport
January 18, 9:10 UTC+3 SEOUL

North Korea is ready to send athletes in pair figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

SEOUL, January 18. /TASS/. Athletes from North Korea will compete in four sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, head of the organizing committee Lee Hee-beom said on Thursday.

North Korea is ready to send athletes in pair figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey, the official said.

Read also

North and South Koreans to march under one flag at Olympics opening ceremony

The agreement was reached at Wednesday’s working-level talks between two Koreas in the border village of Panmunjom.

Earlier reports said North and South Korea agreed to have a joint women’s hockey team.

The official refused to detail the exact number of North Korean athletes who will participate in the Games. It is up to the International Olympic Committee to make the final decision, he said.

On Wednesday, representatives of North and South Korea met for the third time over the past 10 days, reaching agreements on the participation of Pyongyang’s delegation at the Olympic Games due in PyeongChang on February 9-25.

On January 20, the International Olympic Committee will host a meeting that will be attended by representatives of National Olympic Committees of South and North Korea and also representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 2018 Olympic Games. The names of North Korean athletes and officials who are due to attend the Olympic Games will be announced.

Early this year, the first signs of thaw were seen in relations between North and South Korea. The two countries held talks at the ministerial level on January 9, for the first time since December 2015, in Panmunjom, a small village located in the demilitarized zone.

The sides agreed that North Korea will send its delegation, including officials, to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Seoul and Washington have also postponed their annual military drills Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, which irritate Pyongyang.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia may slap sanctions on WADA and EU divided on 'Russian threat'
2
Ukraine’s parliament passes law on Donbass reintegration
3
Russia begins delivery of S-400 missile systems to China — source
4
Russia’s National Guard vows to prevent unauthorized rallies during presidential election
5
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet to continue overhaul of its ships
6
Diplomat rejects Tillerson's claims that Russia fails to implement North Korea sanctions
7
Presidential spokesman to tell TV audience what Putin dislikes most
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама