North Korean athletes to participate in four sports at PyeongChang Olympics

SEOUL, January 18. /TASS/. Athletes from North Korea will compete in four sports at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, head of the organizing committee Lee Hee-beom said on Thursday.

North Korea is ready to send athletes in pair figure skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing and women's ice hockey, the official said.

The agreement was reached at Wednesday’s working-level talks between two Koreas in the border village of Panmunjom.

Earlier reports said North and South Korea agreed to have a joint women’s hockey team.

The official refused to detail the exact number of North Korean athletes who will participate in the Games. It is up to the International Olympic Committee to make the final decision, he said.

On Wednesday, representatives of North and South Korea met for the third time over the past 10 days, reaching agreements on the participation of Pyongyang’s delegation at the Olympic Games due in PyeongChang on February 9-25.

On January 20, the International Olympic Committee will host a meeting that will be attended by representatives of National Olympic Committees of South and North Korea and also representatives of the Organizing Committee of the 2018 Olympic Games. The names of North Korean athletes and officials who are due to attend the Olympic Games will be announced.

Early this year, the first signs of thaw were seen in relations between North and South Korea. The two countries held talks at the ministerial level on January 9, for the first time since December 2015, in Panmunjom, a small village located in the demilitarized zone.

The sides agreed that North Korea will send its delegation, including officials, to the Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang. Seoul and Washington have also postponed their annual military drills Foal Eagle and Key Resolve, which irritate Pyongyang.