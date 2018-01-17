Russian Politics & Diplomacy
South and North Korea to field joint female ice hockey squad for 2018 Winter Olympics

Sport
January 17, 19:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Koreas also agreed to jointly march at the official opening ceremony of the upcoming Olympics flying a "unified Korea" flag

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. South and North Korea have reached an agreement to field a joint female ice hockey team to play at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, which kick off in less than a month in PyeongChang, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the agency, the Koreas also agreed to jointly march at the official opening ceremony of the upcoming Olympics flying a "unified Korea" flag.

IOC to convene meeting on North Korea's 2018 Olympics participation on January 20

"The North will also send a 230-member cheering squad and a 30-member taekwondo demonstration team to the South," Yonhap cited a joint statement after a meeting of South and North Korea representatives at the border village of Panmunjom.

Seoul and Pyongyang held on January 9 the first round of the dialogue to normalize relations between two countries. The inter-Korean negotiations, which are the first since December 2015, focus on practical moves to repair relations between North and South Korea, including the possible performance of North Korea’s athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Following the meeting, North Korea proposed to send a delegation of high-ranking officials and others, including athletes, cheering and performing art squads, taekwondo demonstration teams and journalists, to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.

Last week the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that it would convene for a session on January 20 with representatives of the National Olympic Committees (NOCs) of South and North Koreas to discuss and make decisions on a host of issues relating to North Korea’s participation in the 2018 Games.

South Korea may halt sanctions against Pyongyang during Olympics

The session will be chaired by IOC President Bach and besides representatives from NOCs of South Korea and North Korea it will be also attended by a delegation from the 2018 PyeongChang Organizing Committee, high-ranking government officials and the IOC members from both countries.

The upcoming Olympics, which are 23rd Winter Games, will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.

