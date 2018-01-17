Spartak FC’s Brazilian player Rocha says "there is no racism" in Russian club

DUBAI, January 17. /TASS/. There is no racism in Russian football club Spartak Moscow and it was not worth making a hype out of an innocent joke, Spartak’s Brazilian left winger Pedro Rocha told TASS on Wednesday commenting on a recent video posted on a social network.

Spartak FC posted on its Twitter account on Saturday a video filmed by club’s center-back Georgy Dzhikiya. The video showed the club’s Brazilian players practicing at a training base in Dubai and Dzhikiya called them "chocolate melt in the sun."

A number of western media outlets viewed Spartak FC’s post on Twitter as racist and discriminatory. The football club later deleted the tweet and extended apologies to everyone who had been offended.

"This was simply an innocent joke," Rocha said in an interview with TASS. "I see no sense at all inflaming the story of racism, which simply does not exist in Spartak."

"Our team is made up of jovial guys, who constantly make fun of each other," the 23-year-old Brazilian winger from Spartak FC said. "Those, who lack a sense of humor, should not be making a scandal out of it."

The Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) is set to discuss the situation with the club’s video on Twitter during its session on January 25.