Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup infrastructure worth $8.5 bln

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The infrastructure, which Russia is building to host the 2018 FIFA World Cup, is worth 480 billion rubles ($8.5 billion), Local Organizing Committee Head Alexei Sorokin said at the Gaidar economic forum on Wednesday.

"The implementation of the infrastructural part is nearing completion and it is estimated at 480 billion rubles. All the facilities we are building will be useful for residents of those entities that will host World Cup matches," Sorokin said during the discussion on the 2018 FIFA World Cup’s long-term heritage.

"The overwhelming part of what we are building will serve the residents of regions. No one can reproach us that we are creating something that will not be needed," the Local Organizing Committee head stressed.

"We have reached the final straight with several months remaining," he pointed out.

"We are almost not causing the International Football Federation any worries and inconveniences and the preparations are in a stable state. We are completing the construction of the last batch of stadiums and this is the heart of the tournament," Sorokin said.

The countries that have hosted FIFA World Cups have seen a change in the investment climate, he noted.

"Russia will be no exception," he said.

"All the host countries have seen a positive effect [from FIFA World Cups] and this is what we will also experience," he said.

The Gaidar forum is an annual international scientific and practical conference on economic issues that has been held since 2010. It is organized by the Russian Presidential Academy of the National Economy and Public Administration, the Gaidar Economic Policy Institute and the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia. The TASS news agency is the Gaidar forum’s general information partner.