North Korea ready to send its delegation to PyeongChang Paralympics

Sport
January 17, 8:39 UTC+3 SEOUL

South Korea will host the Paralympics on March 9-18 after the Winter Olympics

© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

SEOUL, January 17. /TASS/. North Korea has offered to send its delegation to the Paralympics in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

Pyongyang’s officials put forward the initiative at Wednesday’s working-level talks in the border village of Panmunjom on the participation of North Korea’s delegation in the Olympic Games, the report said.

"The North informed the South of its broad plan to send a delegation to the Winter Games and the Paralympics," an official at South Korea’s unification ministry said.

South Korea will host the Paralympics on March 9-18 after the Winter Olympics on February 9-25.

