Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia's Maria Sharapova beats German Tatjana Maria in Australian Open first round

Sport
January 16, 8:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In the second round, Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will play with the winner of the match between Varvara Lepchenko of the United States and Anastasia Sevastova from Latvia

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova has entered the second round of the Australian Open beating Germany’s Tatiana Maria with a score of 6: 1, 6: 4 in the opening match. The game lasted 1 hour and 20 minutes.

Read also

Russian tennis chief: Sharapova capable of winning 2018 Australian Open

In the second round, Sharapova will play with the winner of the match between Varvara Lepchenko of the United States and Anastasia Sevastova from Latvia.

Sharapova won the tournament in 2008. In 2016, she was tested positive for meldonium, a substance that had been banned, effective January 1, 2016 by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Sharapova was provisionally suspended from competitive tennis with effect from March 12, 2016. Her ban later was reduced from 24 months (2 years) to 15 months, starting from January 26, 2016, the date of the drug test she had failed. In 2017, she only managed to take part only in the US Open.

The Australian Open (the first in the season of the Grand Slam tournament) last until January 28. Total prize fund is $43 million.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Serbia suspends dialogue with Kosovo in EU due to Serbian politician's murder
2
Kremlin: Kiev mum on Putin's offer to hand over military equipment from Crimea
3
Press review: Turkey’s imminent assault on Syrian Kurds and Gagarin’s bust in Palestine
4
Japan dismisses Russia’s concerns, says it has full control of its missile systems
5
Geologists report new promising platinum deposit in Russia's north
6
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
7
Bill on Donbass reintegration goes against Ukraine's constitution, politician says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама