Russia’s Vesnina enters second round of the Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Elena Vesnina has made it into the second round of the Australian Open beating Ons Jabeur from Tunisia in the first round.

The game lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes and ended 6: 3, 6: 4 in favor of the Russian player.

In the second round, Vesnina, who is seeded 16th, will play with the winner of the match between Naomi Osaka (Japan) and Kristina Kucova (Slovakia).

The Australian Open (the first in the season of the Grand Slam tournament) will end on January 28. Total prize fund is $43 million.