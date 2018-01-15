Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

World Tourism Organization’s secretary general hopes to visit FIFA World Cup in Russia

Sport
January 15, 20:45 UTC+3 MADRID

The World Cup will encourage more tourists to visit Russia this year, Zurab Pololikashvili said

Share
1 pages in this article

MADRID, January 15. /TASS/. The newly-appointed Secretary General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, said on Monday he hopes to visit matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Read also

Russia enters final stretch to hosting historic 2018 FIFA World Cup

He said he was a big football fan and the World Cup would encourage more tourists to visit Russia this year. "I hope to have enough time to visit [the tournament]," he told Russian journalists.

"We have a very interesting and concrete project of how to develop tourism in Russia," he said, adding that UNWTO representatives planned to meet with a Russian delegation on the margins of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR), a world’s biggest tourism event, due to kick off in Madrid on January 17. More to it, in his words, Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg would host a UNWTO General Assembly session in 2019.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Dressed to compete: Russian and Soviet Olympic sportswear through the years
24
Russia's stadiums whip into shape to welcome 2018 FIFA World Cup
15
The highlights of 2017 FINA World Championships
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kiev lifts sanctions from Russian coal supplier
2
UK scrambles Typhoon fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft — source
3
Lavrov names conditions for extending Turkish Stream project to Europe
4
Putin’s campaign website up and running
5
Growing number of nations banking on military might to guarantee sovereignty, says Lavrov
6
Poland puts Russia on enemies list — Lavrov
7
Russia's top diplomat says US not interested in keeping Syria's territorial integrity
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама