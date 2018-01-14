Russian speed skaters have everything to show good results at Olympics - RSU president

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian short-track speed skaters have all the resources to demonstrate good results at the upcoming Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, Alexei Kravstsov, the president of the Russian Skating Union (RSU) told TASS on Sunday.

Russia’s national team won two gold, four silver and two bronze medals taking the third place in the overall medal standing of the European Short Track Speed Skating Championships that ended earlier on Sunday in Germany’s Dresden.

"Russia’s team demonstrated rather good results, of course, not brilliant as we have got used to in the recent time. The European championship was a certain stage in preparations for the Olympic Games and these preparations were not smooth. Our athletes returned from a strenuous training session in South Korea on December 31 and had little time to recover. However they do have good reserves in terms of physical state. During an Olympic cycle, focus is made on preparations for the Games and we have less than a month left," Kravtsov said.

"We pin most of our Olympic hopes on relay races, especially in women’s events. Our athletes were rather good in individual events, though there were some mistakes. But short track is short track. Everything in all right in general," he added.

"I see that the training session has helped the athletes improve what posed problems at the World Cup events. I hope they will further improve by the Olympic Games, they have all the resources for good performance in PyeongChang," he stressed.

The upcoming 23rd Winter Games will take place in South Korea’s PyeongChang on February 9-25, 2018.